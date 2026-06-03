Bill passes but dynasty pesters

The provision of the bill was said to implement section 26, Article II of the 1987 Constitution, which states that all individuals in the country be given an equal opportunity to pursue public service through government while simultaneously prohibiting political dynasties.

Concealment carries sanctions

As a preventive measure to aid the Commission on Elections (Comelec), aspiring candidates are required to submit sworn statements stating that their pursuit of office would not in any way result in a dynastic relationship with a fellow candidate.

In the event that Comelec finds a violation of the provision through concealment or false documents, the said individual would be subjected to appropriate penalties.

Aside from the affirmative votes, the bill also received 20 negative votes as solons maintained their stance that the proposed measure was a far cry from the sought prohibition of such a bill which would expand up to the fourth degree.

For Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima, the bill merely legitimizes political dynasties rather than prohibiting them.

De Lima noted that families are still allowed to hold consecutive positions in local government without issue.