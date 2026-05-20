House OKs Anti-Political Dynasty Bill up to 2nd degree

Many critics of the said proposal expressed that it was the “watered down” version of the sought measure that would offer a wider range of coverage of up to the fourth degree.

Based on the current amended law, the bill would limit parents, siblings, children, grandparents, and grandchildren from being elected to simultaneously holding national, provincial, city, municipal or even barangay posts.

In light of criticisms during the presentation of the law, Adiong expressed that the provision was based on the consultations that were carried out under the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, which he chairs.

Among the mentioned considerations were the effect that a broader prohibition would have on the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) which would be the national body concerned with implementing the law.

Another factor that the solon mentioned was that the law was not necessarily meant to disqualify families from pursuing public office altogether, the law was merely a way to regulate the concentration of power that was existent in some areas around the country.

Once formally signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the law will immediately take effect in the coming national elections in 2028.

As part of its measures to prohibit multiple family members from running simultaneously, when there are candidates found to have another relative seeking public office, a draw lots may be carried out in the event that either individual does not voluntarily withdraw their candidacy.

The passage of this bill marks the first legislative measure that officially enacts the provision under Article II Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution that first mentioned a prohibition of family dynasties.

“The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law,” the section read.