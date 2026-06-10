This little trattoria is your next hotspot

“I visited the cemetery to talk to my dad and grandma, asking what else can I do. My life is about what I do,” he says. “So I decided to open a cooking school — but for masters, professionals.”

Tanco found herself signing up for his classes, and after two days of learning how to make ravioli, fettuccine and “all classic Italian,” she posited the question that would start it all — inviting Chef Boggio to fly to Manila to open a restaurant.

“It was a leap of faith!” he enthused. “Well, two and half. Annie was one, I was one, and Chrissy (Palma, Bizu’s Marketing head) was half. She was the moderate, and the two of us were all fire.”

By January of the following year, Al Bacchio opened its doors, serving rustic Italian food that is rooted in the deep culinary history of Turin and Rome. As one of the newest ventures under the Bizu group, who is committed to the highest standards when it comes to food, the expectations were going to be high — and this collaboration more than delivered.

Al Bacchio’s location on Aguirre Street, right in the heart of Legazpi Village, gives it a bit of an IYKYK vibe.

Where true foodies gather for a delicious comforting meal polished off with gelato, an espresso and great conversation. It almost feels like the food reflects that same philosophy, but this is just too good to gatekeep.

There’s the Pinsa, a crisp oval flatbread that is just as craveable as a pizza, but lighter. Topped with Parma Ham and Arugula — delizioso! One of Chef Boggia’s favorites, and a Torinese classic, is the Vitello Tonnato, this slices of marinated veal served with an unctuous tuna sauce. The Penne Arrabbiata is aromatic and fresh from the spice and the tomatoes. And if you think you’re full, trust me, you will have space for the Tiramisu.

There is one standard that Chef Boggia lives by in creating his food — that it reflects the passion and love for the work comes through in every dish. “It has to be a symphony of flavors that everyone will remember,” he shares. “I want every bite to make them think of Italy, and not just one specific region. That is what we want to do here.”

So when the craving for a taste of Viva Italia comes calling, Al Bacchio’s got pasta and pizza waiting for you, and that barely scratches the surface of all the tasty bites on their menu. Which means a return visit, with a hungry belly and a curious palate in tow, is all but prescribed. Because when it comes to Italian food, Chef Roberto Boggio ate, and left no crumbs.