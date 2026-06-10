Photos

Araw ng Kalayaan preparations

Various government agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), conducted a technical rehearsal at the Quirino Grandstand and Luneta Park in Manila on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in preparation for the Independence Day celebrations on Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to attend the event marking the 128th anniversary of the country’s independence. A flag raising rehearsal was also commenced along Rizal Park. Different kinds of utility vehicles including tanks are seen joining the parade along Quirino Grandstand.| Aram Lascano