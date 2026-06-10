‘Kargador’? Ex-Marine once honored by Senate in 2000

Senator Raffy Tulfo questioned their credibility and referred to them as kargadors (porters) during a consultative meeting convened by Senator Erwin Tulfo who chairs the latest Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

One of the group, Walter Manalansan, reportedly received a commendation letter in 2000 from then Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. recognizing his service as a corporal in the Philippine Marines.

The letter was shared by the group’s lawyer, Atty. Levito Baligod, in response to Senator Raffy Tulfo’s remarks questioning their character.

“Anong say mo (What do you say), Raffy Tulfo?” Baligod wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the letter.

Dated 31 May 2000, the letter was addressed to Manalansan and praised him for his bravery during military operations in Mindanao.

“Please accept my sincerest appreciation and utmost admiration to you for the bravery you have shown in battle in Mindanao,” the letter read.

It further stated: “The gallantry you have shown shall not be forgotten. Our countrymen are thankful to you for risking your life for this noble cause.”

Manalansan, speaking through Baligod, defended his record, saying: “I served my country. This letter proves I was brave in Mindanao.”

However, the letter’s authenticity has not been independently verified by the Senate archives or the Philippine Marines, according to Senate officials.

Baligod’s post appeared to challenge the critics to reassess the credibility of the ex-Marines as Senate verification proceedings continue.

‘Who is afraid of what they say?’

Last month, the United People’s Initiative (UPI) held what retired general Romeo Poquiz described as a rare “no holds barred” confrontation between the so-called “Brave 18” and a panel of retired military and police officials.

Poquiz said the event was meant to be a strict examination of the group’s claims, placing them before senior officers from various backgrounds, including critics of both the UPI and the 18 ex-bodyguards.

“This was not a friendly gathering. This was a test. A confrontation. A battlefield of truth,” he said, stressing that there was “no special treatment” and “no forbidden topics.”

He said the 18 faced hours of “relentless questioning,” with every allegation and detail scrutinized, while also being closely observed for signs of inconsistency or hesitation.

“For hours, their words were scrutinized, their body language observed,” Poquiz said.

Despite this, he said the group stood firm and even expanded on earlier statements.

“They did not flinch,” he said, adding that their answers “followed” every question raised.

Poquiz said the skepticism in the room shifted, adding that “critics became supporters,” including a former senior AFP officer who expressed satisfaction with the testimonies.

He contrasted this with the public criticism of the group, noting that they have been called names and accused of being paid or disgruntled.

“Eighteen men risked their careers, reputations, safety, and future,” he said, arguing they should not be dismissed through insults alone.

Poquiz framed the issue as one of accountability and truth-telling, saying: “The Brave 18 have spoken. The question now is: who is afraid of what they have to say?”