Jovic eliminates Eala anew

Alex Eala’s six-match winning streak comes to an end after a 2-6, 2-6 loss to world No. 19 Iva Jovic of the United States in the Round of 16 of the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Eala couldn’t get over Jovic after one hour and 16 minutes of action in this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 500 tournament.

Eala will now shift her focus on the Bad Homburg Open in Germany from 20 to 27 June where she will join forces with 10-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams.