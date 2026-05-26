Eala ousted in French Open first round

Filipina tennis star Alexandra Eala bowed out of the French Open singles competition after falling to American Iva Jovic, 6-4, 6-2, in the first round at Roland Garros.

The defeat ended Eala’s bid for a breakthrough victory in the main draw of the year’s second Grand Slam tournament.

Despite the loss, the 20-year-old Filipina earned a spot in the main draw and will take home prize money of 87,000 euros.

Jovic, ranked No. 17 in the world, advanced to the second round, where she will face fellow American Emma Navarro.