Eala, Jovic clash in French Open

Alex Eala will face world No. 17 Iva Jovic of the United States in the first round of the French Open in Paris on 24 May.

It will be the 20-year-old Eala’s first time facing her Jovic in a Women’s Tennis Association match after teaming up numerous times.

The last time both netters joined forces was at the BNP Paribas Open where they lost to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Hailey Baptiste of the United States in the Round of 32 last February in California.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate hopes to do better than last year after she lost to Emiliana Arango of Colombia in the first round.