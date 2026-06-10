Holy Rosary Parish proclaimed Pampanga's first Minor Basilica

The solemn proclamation marks a milestone for the parish, the Archdiocese of San Fernando and the Catholic faithful of Angeles City, making it the first Minor Basilica in Pampanga.

According to the parish, the recognition highlights its rich spiritual heritage, its role as a center of worship and evangelization, and its enduring devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary under the title of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary.

Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Manuel C. Sta. Maria, together with Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II, local officials, clergy and religious leaders, welcomed the Papal Nuncio as thousands of devotees gathered for the celebration.

"As the Church gathers in thanksgiving and celebration, let us continue to pray for the success of this historic event and for the continued growth of faith among God's people," the Holy Rosary Parish said in a statement.

The proclamation rites included the Kissing of the Cross, the Apostolic Nuncio's prayer and the unveiling of the official marker, underscoring the spiritual significance of the elevation.

Located on Santo Rosario Street in Angeles City, the Minor Basilica and Parish of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary has long been one of the city's most recognizable religious landmarks and is affectionately called Pisamban Maragul, or "Big Church," by generations of Kapampangans.

The church was elevated to the rank of Minor Basilica by Pope Leo XIV in February 2026, recognizing its historical, pastoral and liturgical importance and cementing its place among the country's most significant Catholic churches.