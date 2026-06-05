Vatican elevates St. Padre Pio Shrine to international status

The Vatican has elevated the National Shrine and Parish of St. Padre Pio in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, to International Shrine status, according to a decree issued by the Holy See through the Dicastery for Evangelization on 25 May 2026, the 139th birth anniversary of St. Padre Pio.
The designation makes the shrine only the second international shrine in the Philippines, following the International shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City. More than an ecclesiastical recognition, the elevation affirms the site’s growing importance as a sacred destination serving pilgrims from across the Philippines, Asia and the wider Catholic world.
Situated on a 12-hectare property in Sto. Tomas, the shrine has evolved from a small chapel founded in 2003 into one of the country’s most visited centers of Catholic devotion. Elevated to archdiocesan shrine status in 2008 and declared a national shrine in 2015, the site has steadily expanded its pastoral reach, welcoming hundreds of thousands of pilgrims each year who come seeking healing, prayer and spiritual renewal through the intercession of St. Padre Pio.
Church officials described the recognition as a milestone that is expected to deepen pilgrimage activity and strengthen devotion among both Filipino and international devotees.
“May this historic milestone inspire us to deepen our faith and devotion as we journey together in prayer and thanksgiving,” the shrine said in a statement.
The recognition follows the unanimous endorsement of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines during its plenary assembly in July 2024. Church leaders also cited the shrine’s strong pastoral and devotional significance across Asia, with support from several episcopal conferences in the region helping strengthen the case for Vatican recognition.
Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa previously noted that regional support reinforced the application, reflecting the shrine’s growing role as a destination of international spiritual significance.
Today, the shrine’s expansive grounds, devotional facilities and collection of first-class relics of St. Padre Pio contribute to its identity as a sacred space where faith, pilgrimage and place converge. The site offers pilgrims an environment dedicated to contemplation, worship, healing and spiritual encounter while serving as a visible expression of the enduring devotion inspired by the Italian mystic known for his stigmata and healing ministry.
As preparations continue for the formal declaration on 23 September the feast day of St. Padre Pio, the shrine enters a new chapter in its history. Its elevation to international shrine status further strengthens its position as a globally-recognized center of pilgrimage and devotion, one whose spiritual, cultural and pastoral significance continues to resonate far beyond its physical boundaries.
The designation underscores the shrine’s enduring role as a sacred place set apart for prayer, reflection, healing and thanksgiving, where generations of pilgrims may continue to deepen their faith and experience the transformative power of devotion.