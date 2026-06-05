Vatican elevates St. Padre Pio Shrine to international status

The Vatican has elevated the National Shrine and Parish of St. Padre Pio in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, to International Shrine status, according to a decree issued by the Holy See through the Dicastery for Evangelization on 25 May 2026, the 139th birth anniversary of St. Padre Pio.

The designation makes the shrine only the second international shrine in the Philippines, following the International shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City. More than an ecclesiastical recognition, the elevation affirms the site’s growing importance as a sacred destination serving pilgrims from across the Philippines, Asia and the wider Catholic world.