MRT-3 offers free rides on Independence Day

Passengers can ride free from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The agency said the initiative is part of its participation in the nationwide observance of Independence Day and is intended to provide relief to commuters.

MRT-3 officials noted that the annual program has become one of the agency’s ways of commemorating the country’s freedom while extending assistance to the riding public.

The rail line serves thousands of commuters daily, particularly workers, students and other travelers moving between Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Makati and Pasay.

Authorities advised passengers to expect heavier-than-usual foot traffic during the free ride periods and encouraged the public to follow station rules and safety protocols.

The MRT-3 said it remains committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient transportation services while joining the nation in celebrating the historic occasion.