Chanel appoints Marie-Laure Cérède to usher in the future of jewellery design

Cérède’s arrival marks one of the most significant creative leadership changes in Chanel Fine Jewelry, marking a transformed push to strengthen its identity in the competitive luxury market.

Officially joining in October 2026, she will take over the direction of both fine and high jewelry collections.

She also previously served as Cartier’s director of jewelry and watchmaking creation, shaping some of the maison’s modern design language with her creativity and precision.

According to Chanel executives, Cérède’s appointment is intended to bring a new perspective to the Chanel codes, aimed at building continued reinvention.

Cérède has expressed her passion about joining Chanel, describing the maison as a place defined by innovation, craftsmanship, and a constant reinterpretation of femininity—core values that align with the direction Chanel has been emphasizing under its current leadership.

“I am honored and moved to join Chanel. [It is] a maison of singular cultural force and exceptional discipline that continues to question convention, redefine femininity, and express modernity through form and spirit,” Cérède said.

Her arrival in October 2026 is expected to influence upcoming high jewelry collections over the next few years, as Chanel continues to expand its narrative-driven approach to design while reinforcing its signature aesthetic language for a new generation of clients.