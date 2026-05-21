Celebrity Style Favorite: Cartier Mini Watches

In the world of luxury watches, Cartier's name is synonymous with timeless elegance and style. Founded by Louis-François Cartier, the brand's 180-year legacy of fine jewelry and design precision, their watches have become a highly-coveted piece for the stylish set.
While Cartier watches come in a selection of case diameters, it is their mini timepieces that are becoming popular among the stylish set. Here is a rundown of the Cartier watch models that have even the celebrities with an eye for the finer things adding a piece or two to their collections.
1. Cartier Tank
Designed by Louis Cartier, grandson of Louis-François Cartier, the Cartier Tank was one of the first watches to have a rectangular face, inspired by the Renault tanks during World War I. Its sleek minimalist design takes it from a casual day out to an formal evening affair - making this possibly one of the most versatile pieces to have in your collection.
The most classic model of the Cartier Tank comes with a leather strap, which gives it that cool vintage feel, with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Sofia Richie being fans of this style.
2. Cartier Baignoire
The delicate fluid curves and elongated rim are the design features that makes the Cartier Baignoire stand out. This model first debuted in 1912, but it wasn't until the '70s that it formally got its name, which is French for 'bathtub.' Another distinct feature of the Baignoire are the Roman numerals on its face.
The watch has gained renewed interest lately, as one of the watches Anne Hathaway's character Andy wore in The Devil Wears Prada 2. A more contemporary design of the watch features a bangle in lieu of the traditional leather strap, making it akin to jewelry on your wrist.
3. Panthére de Cartier
First introduced in 1983, the Panthére de Cartier has been the most iconic and most recognizable designs of the brand. It has become a symbol of sophistication with its square case and visible bezel screws, but it is from the five-row brick link bracelet that the watch gets its name. As it moves, it is meant to mimic the grace of the majestic panther.
The entry level model features a stainless steel case, but higher end models come in 18-carat gold and encrusted in diamonds. Among the fans of the Panthére are the likes of actress Marian Rivera and model Kelsey Merritt.
Just last month, an extremely rare Cartier Crash made an appearance at the Sotheby's Important Watch auction in Hong Kong, breaking the record for most expensive Cartier watch to have ever sold. Originally part of a horophile's impressive 300-piece collection, it fetched an estimated USD2 million by the gavel drop. This design was first released in the late '60s, but this particular piece is said to be one of only three pieces specially commissioned in 1987.
Regardless of which model you choose, Cartier watches are a sound horological investment, and a timeless piece to add to your collection. From a sartorial point of view, it gives your outfit the touch of je ne sais quoi it needs.