Celebrity Style Favorite: Cartier Mini Watches

1. Cartier Tank

Designed by Louis Cartier, grandson of Louis-François Cartier, the Cartier Tank was one of the first watches to have a rectangular face, inspired by the Renault tanks during World War I. Its sleek minimalist design takes it from a casual day out to an formal evening affair - making this possibly one of the most versatile pieces to have in your collection.

The most classic model of the Cartier Tank comes with a leather strap, which gives it that cool vintage feel, with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Sofia Richie being fans of this style.

2. Cartier Baignoire

The delicate fluid curves and elongated rim are the design features that makes the Cartier Baignoire stand out. This model first debuted in 1912, but it wasn't until the '70s that it formally got its name, which is French for 'bathtub.' Another distinct feature of the Baignoire are the Roman numerals on its face.

The watch has gained renewed interest lately, as one of the watches Anne Hathaway's character Andy wore in The Devil Wears Prada 2. A more contemporary design of the watch features a bangle in lieu of the traditional leather strap, making it akin to jewelry on your wrist.