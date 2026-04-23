Commitment and the Cartier Love Bracelet

Towards the end of the decade, Cipullo found himself heartbroken and longed for a way to hold on to a lost love. Working with his brother, he designed the Love bracelet - its minimalist design belied the sentimentality behind the piece. Although, it's been said he was also inspired by the idea of the chastity belt. Imagining it as permanent jewelry that could be worn everyday, the signature tiny screws had to be secured in place with a screwdriver. It was also meant to be worn as matching pieces between lovers, with the other holding the screwdriver for the other. He presented the design to Tiffany & Co., but in a serendipitous twist of fate, they rejected it. Which led him to Cartier, and the rest is history.

For the past six decades, the Cartier Love bracelet has surpassed being a mere status symbol, and has evolved into a timeless piece worn by society figures and celebrities alike, such as Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner, Jacob Elordi, and Megan, the Duchess of Sussex. It has also been a favored piece by some of history's greatest couples - Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Steve McQueen and Ali McGraw, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Perhaps these stories add history and glamour to the bracelet's appeal, to go with its price tag that moves upwards of USD6,000.