Tyla unveils ‘A*POP’ era

Hints of the album’s concept have been subtly embedded in recent visuals, including the sleek video for “Chanel,” where the phrase “A*POP” appeared as a recurring motif. The track itself first surfaced on her 2025 mixtape, which also featured a long-awaited collaboration with WizKid, further showcasing her ability to bridge sounds and audiences.

Earlier this year, Tyla shared that the creative process behind the album unfolded organically, with clarity emerging as the project took shape. That sense of alignment seems to have paid off, as anticipation continues to build across fans and industry watchers alike. Even as she prepares to usher in this new era, she continues to collect accolades, including another Grammy win that reaffirmed her staying power.

Her recent releases have only strengthened her chart presence, with “Chanel” becoming a major global success and its accompanying video drawing massive viewership online. Meanwhile, “She Did It Again” has generated critical praise and strong streaming numbers, further cementing her status as a cross-genre force.

The months ahead promise to be just as dynamic. Tyla is set to perform on major stages worldwide, including a high-profile appearance at a New York concert series and headline slots at international festivals across Europe. With multiple nominations at the upcoming American Music Awards, she enters this new phase with both recognition and momentum firmly on her side.