Canadian gets 2 life terms over drugs linked to P9.5-B Batangas shabu haul

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the conviction demonstrates that the government's campaign against illegal drugs is measured not only by arrests and seizures but also by successful prosecution.

"This case highlights that our anti-illegal drugs campaign is not only measured by arrests and seizures but also by successful convictions. The suspect was arrested without loss of life, evidence was preserved, and the judicial process ultimately resulted in a conviction, reflecting the effectiveness of a rules-based approach to law enforcement," Nartatez said.

He added that the approach is consistent with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to sustain gains against illegal drugs while respecting human rights and the rule of law.

In a 19-page decision dated 29 May 2026, the Regional Trial Court Branch 135 in Tagaytay City found O'Quinn guilty of two counts of illegal possession of dangerous drugs under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The court sentenced O'Quinn to life imprisonment and fined him P500,000 for possessing 45 grams of shabu. It also imposed a second life sentence and a P10-million fine for possessing 81.65 grams of cocaine.

"The court finds that the chain of custody over the seized dangerous drugs remained unbroken, and the integrity and evidentiary value of the corpus delicti have been properly preserved," Presiding Judge Andy S. De Vera wrote.

The case stemmed from O'Quinn's arrest on 16 May 2024 at a wellness resort in Tagaytay City after intelligence operations linked him to the 15 April 2024 interdiction in Alitagtag, Batangas, where authorities seized approximately 1.4 tons of suspected shabu valued at P9.5 billion.

According to the ruling, van driver Ajalon Michael Zarate identified several alleged associates, including a man known as "James Toby Martin." Investigators later determined that the name was allegedly one of O'Quinn's aliases.

Police also confirmed through the Philippine Center for Transnational Crime that O'Quinn was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for drug-related offenses in the United States.

Authorities learned that O'Quinn regularly visited the Tagaytay wellness resort for detox therapy. Acting on information from an informant, police surveillance teams coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration's Fugitive Search Unit and arrested him after he allegedly failed to present valid identification documents.

A search of his villa yielded two vacuum-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu, one sachet containing suspected cocaine, tablets believed to be illegal drugs, and 14 identification cards bearing his photograph but carrying different names.

Among the aliases cited by the court were James Toby Martin, Robert Wagner, Steve Wilson, Ryan Brooke, Steve McDonald, and Jay Mcallan.

The court noted that O'Quinn was the sole occupant of the villa and failed to present any authority to possess the seized drugs.

"Having been caught in flagrante delicto, there is prima facie evidence that he had animus possidendi," or intent to possess the drugs, the decision stated.

Nartatez directed police units to sustain operational momentum and strengthen coordination with the Bureau of Immigration and international law enforcement partners.

He also commended the police personnel involved in the operation for carrying out the arrest without casualties and preserving evidence that ultimately secured the conviction.

"The successful prosecution of a suspect linked to one of the country's largest drug seizures sends a strong message that drug syndicates will be held accountable under the rule of law. We will continue working with our local and international partners to ensure that those involved in the illegal drug trade are brought before the courts and held accountable," Nartatez said.