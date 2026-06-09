Shang Properties bags top honors at Asia Pacific Property Awards

Haraya Residences was named a 5-Star Winner for Best Residential High Rise Development in the Philippines, while Laya by Shang Properties earned an Award Winner distinction in the Apartment/Condominium Development category for the Philippines.

The awards recognize developments that demonstrate excellence in architecture, design, quality and overall living experience, underscoring Shang Properties' commitment to creating premium residential communities.

The company said the recognitions reflect its decades of expertise in property development and management, a philosophy shaped by its roots in world-class hospitality and focused on preserving the long-term value of every home.

By combining thoughtful design, meticulous property management and enduring quality, Shang Properties aims to create residences that elevate everyday living while providing lasting investment value for homeowners.

The latest accolades add to the developer's portfolio of award-winning projects, highlighting its continued pursuit of excellence and its commitment to building communities designed to stand the test of time.