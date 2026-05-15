S hotels bag multiple asia, philippine awards

SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC) continues to strengthen its reputation for hospitality excellence as two of its flagship properties, Taal Vista Hotel and Pico Sands Hotel, garnered multiple accolades at the prestigious Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2026.
Taal Vista Hotel, one of Tagaytay’s most iconic heritage destinations, received four notable recognitions: Best Historical Hotel in Asia, Best Classic Hotel in the Philippines, Best Destination Hotel in the Philippines, and Best Destination Wedding Hotel in the Philippines. The awards highlight the hotel’s enduring appeal, timeless charm, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.
Pico Sands Hotel also achieved significant recognition, earning honors for Best Scenic Environment Hotel in Asia, Best All-Inclusive Family Resort in the Philippines, Best All-Inclusive Family Hotel in the Philippines, and Best Coastal Hotel in the Philippines. Located within the lush surroundings of Pico de Loro Cove, the property continues to stand out as a top leisure destination for families and travelers seeking a nature-inspired escape.
The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is widely regarded as a trusted benchmark in the hospitality industry, recognizing hotels that consistently excel in service, facilities, and guest satisfaction based on firsthand guest experiences.
“These recognitions are a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams who continue to elevate the guest experience while staying true to the identity of each property,” said Ramon Makilan, general manager of Taal Vista Hotel. “For Taal Vista, it is especially meaningful as we continue to honor our heritage while evolving to meet the expectations of today’s travelers.”
At Pico Sands Hotel, the awards further affirm the property’s growing stature in the hospitality sector. “We are truly honored to be recognized on both the national and regional stage,” said Maxi Gavino, general manager of Pico Sands Hotel. “These awards inspire us to further enhance our offerings and create even more meaningful and memorable stays for our guests.”
According to SMHCC executive vice president Peggy Angeles, the recognitions reflect the company’s continued dedication to providing distinct yet equally remarkable hospitality experiences across its portfolio. “Whether through the timeless elegance of Taal Vista Hotel or the vibrant, nature-focused escape of Pico Sands Hotel, these accolades serve as vital milestones in a shared journey defined by innovation and heartfelt Filipino hospitality,” she added.