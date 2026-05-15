S hotels bag multiple asia, philippine awards

“These recognitions are a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams who continue to elevate the guest experience while staying true to the identity of each property,” said Ramon Makilan, general manager of Taal Vista Hotel. “For Taal Vista, it is especially meaningful as we continue to honor our heritage while evolving to meet the expectations of today’s travelers.”

At Pico Sands Hotel, the awards further affirm the property’s growing stature in the hospitality sector. “We are truly honored to be recognized on both the national and regional stage,” said Maxi Gavino, general manager of Pico Sands Hotel. “These awards inspire us to further enhance our offerings and create even more meaningful and memorable stays for our guests.”

According to SMHCC executive vice president Peggy Angeles, the recognitions reflect the company’s continued dedication to providing distinct yet equally remarkable hospitality experiences across its portfolio. “Whether through the timeless elegance of Taal Vista Hotel or the vibrant, nature-focused escape of Pico Sands Hotel, these accolades serve as vital milestones in a shared journey defined by innovation and heartfelt Filipino hospitality,” she added.