New evidence vs VP bared

“This evidence is important because it was not included in the House prosecution proceedings before the Justice Committee. It is new evidence, and it will be presented during the pretrial stage,” Ridon said.

He added that the evidence is intended to support the continuing allegations under the articles of impeachment.

Allegations to be supported

“This will serve to bolster the allegations contained in the articles of impeachment as the proceedings move forward,” he said, adding that the prosecution would “clarify” the basis of the charges through the new material.

Ridon said the evidence includes a list of properties allegedly linked to Duterte and her husband but not reflected in SALN submissions spanning multiple years.

“These properties appear in the records of particular government agencies, but they are not listed in his Statements of Assets and Liabilities. From 2007 to 2024, these properties were not declared,” he said.

He added that the prosecution intends to present the documents with specificity in the coming week as part of its pre-trial submission.

“So these can also be disclosed with particularity in the coming weeks,” Ridon said.

When asked whether the prosecution may still introduce additional evidence beyond the House committee hearings and even after pre-trial proceedings begin, he said this is allowed under impeachment rules, which permit the admission of evidence or witnesses if deemed relevant to the case.

The pre-trial conference will be held on 18 June, while the trial proper will be on 6 July, the House prosecutors said.