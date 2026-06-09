Public roads, bridges near epicenter of 7.8 magnitude quake damaged

During an inspection conducted by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon on 9 June 2026 in General Santos City and Sarangani Province, initial inspection showed that these infrastructures incurred the most damage.

Dizon immediately ordered the rehabilitation of the damaged part of the General Santos City–T'boli–Surallah Road at Barangay San Jose in the town of T’boli, South Cotabato that have sustained major landslides in the area.

According to the secretary, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the department to ensure that all major thoroughfares are safe for motorists and open for delivery of goods and services from the government to the community who are adversely affected by the earthquake.

Regional Director Cayamombao D. Dia assured that technical teams from the eight district engineering offices in the island will conduct damage assessment and structural validation on the affected infrastructures to ensure immediate action is provided.

Meanwhile, all national roads and bridges within the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of Cotabato 2nd District Engineering Office are passable to all types of vehicles.

The road section at Sitio Pormon, Brgy. Salasang, Arakan remains closed due to the previously reported landslide that occurred on October 21, 2025. Motorists are advised to take detour routes.

A pre-deployment briefing has been conducted for the assessment teams. Continuous assessment and monitoring of national roads, bridges, school buildings, and other public buildings are ongoing.