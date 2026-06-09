Pride Run 2026 draws huge field

DAVAO CITY — Around 700 running enthusiast competed in the Pride Run 2026 last Sunday at the SM Lanang Premier in celebration of Pride Month.
Composed mostly of the members of the LGBTQIA+ community, runners lit up the streets with vibrant attitude, bringing together allies and advocates in the 1K with pet, 3K, 5K, 10K and 16K routes that started early at 4:30 a.m.
Wearing their RunRio Pride Run purple jerseys and some with colorful costumes, the runners roamed the city streets on a sprinting, jogging or walking gesture that attracted spectators.
“We are happy with the outcome of entries on our scheduled first of its three leg series. Our next legs will be held in Cebu and in Manila,” event manager Vince Mañosca said.
SM Lanang Premier also played a critical role in hosting this year’s event as its grounds captured the LGBTQIA+ community highlighting various kiosks that served snacks and drinks for the participants. It captured the community in high hopes and smiles showing unity, love and gathered close to enjoy lip-synch and dance performances and the awarding ceremonies.
Best running costume award went to Jake Brian Barrios who sported an “Angels Burger” crew attire that got the crowd cheering for him on top of a second-place finish in the men’s 3K run with a clocking of 17 minutes and 56 seconds.