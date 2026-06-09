Pride Run 2026 draws huge field

DAVAO CITY — Around 700 running enthusiast competed in the Pride Run 2026 last Sunday at the SM Lanang Premier in celebration of Pride Month.

Composed mostly of the members of the LGBTQIA+ community, runners lit up the streets with vibrant attitude, bringing together allies and advocates in the 1K with pet, 3K, 5K, 10K and 16K routes that started early at 4:30 a.m.

Wearing their RunRio Pride Run purple jerseys and some with colorful costumes, the runners roamed the city streets on a sprinting, jogging or walking gesture that attracted spectators.