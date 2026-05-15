Tri-city Pride Run braces for big field

“As the very first major Pride running event in the Philippines, the RUNRIO Pride Run, at this point, is already an institution,” RUNRIO president Rio de la Cruz said.

“It is an avenue for runners — regardless of gender, sexual orientation, age, or skill level — to gather in one place for a morning of infectious fun, electrifying energy, and most importantly, community.”

The nationwide series will once again stage additional legs in Davao at SM Lanang Davao on 7 June and in Cebu at SM Seaside City Cebu on 14 June.

For the first time since being staged in 2024, the Pride Run will also have a 16K category that runners can join alongside 10K, 5K, 3K, and the crowd-favorite 1K Dog Run categories.