Palace: Fix Senate row before asking for special session

"Ang gusto po ng Pangulo ay mauna ang Senado na magkasundo dahil kahit sabihin natin na mayroong hiling ang Pangulo para sa isang special session, kung sila mismo po ay hindi magkakasundo, mababale-wala po ang naisin ng Pangulo," Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a briefing.

Castro urged senators to prioritize the public over political interests.

"Dapat ayusin po nila ang Senado. Ito naman ay para sa taumbayan, hindi pangsarili. So, unahin muna nilang maayos ang kanilang mga sigalot at ang kanilang mga isyu sa Senado," she said.

She stressed that the President would not initiate a special session if disagreements within the chamber would prevent lawmakers from conducting business.

"Kahit humiling ang Pangulo ng special session... kung wala pong mangyayari dahil hindi po nagkakasundo ang mga senador sa Senado, mababale-wala po iyan. Dapat unahin ng mga senador natin ngayon ang taumbayan, hindi ang sariling interes o ambisyon," Castro added.

No constitutional crisis

Castro also dismissed claims that the country is facing a constitutional crisis, saying the Executive Branch recognizes only one Senate leadership.

"Sa mata po ng Malacañang, sa mata po ng Ehekutibo, wala po tayong matatawag na constitutional crisis. Maliwanag po ang sinabi, ang sinusuportahan po at ang niri-recognize na liderato ay ang liderato po ni Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian," she said.

She called on the camp of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano to respect the Palace's position after the senator likened the situation to having two upper chambers: the Senate of the Philippines and the "Senate of Malacañang."

"The President said, there's only one upper chamber, and it is the Senate of the Philippines, led by Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian," Castro said.

She also maintained that the President cannot directly intervene in the dispute, recalling Cayetano's previous refusal to relinquish the House speakership despite a term-sharing agreement.

"Gustuhin man po ng Pangulo, pero kung ang isang tao ay magmamatigas, sagot na po niya ito sa publiko," Castro said, noting that numerous bills, resolutions and other legislative measures remain pending because of the leadership deadlock.

Responding to Cayetano's recent remarks against the Palace, Castro quoted the President's message: "Fake news is flying around. Those into it should cease and desist."