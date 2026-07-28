"Karapatan niya 'yon, nirerespeto natin 'yon. Subalit kapag ikaw ay tunay na Filipino, sang-ayon ka man o hindi sa sasabihin ng pangulo o sino mang lider ng ating bansa, ay dapat mong pakinggan," Garin said.

She rejected the Vice President's characterization of the SONA, saying listening to the President's plans allows public officials to identify where they can contribute.

"'Aksaya ba siya ng panahon?' Hindi, kasi pinapakinggan mo, tinitingnan mo saan ka ba puwedeng makatulong," she added.

Garin also stressed that political differences should take a back seat to the national interest.

"Lahat 'yan regardless of who we believe or what political affiliation is, ang importante doon isa ang iniisip natin—ang Pilipinas," she said.

Duterte earlier described the President's SONA as "a waste of time" during interviews in The Hague, the Netherlands.