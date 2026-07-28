Deputy Speaker and Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin on Tuesday pushed back against Vice President Sara Duterte's remark that watching President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA) was "a waste of time."
Speaking during a House of Representatives press conference, Garin said Duterte has every right to skip the SONA but, as a Filipino and a government official, should still listen to the President's address to understand how she can help address the country's challenges.
"Karapatan niya 'yon, nirerespeto natin 'yon. Subalit kapag ikaw ay tunay na Filipino, sang-ayon ka man o hindi sa sasabihin ng pangulo o sino mang lider ng ating bansa, ay dapat mong pakinggan," Garin said.
She rejected the Vice President's characterization of the SONA, saying listening to the President's plans allows public officials to identify where they can contribute.
"'Aksaya ba siya ng panahon?' Hindi, kasi pinapakinggan mo, tinitingnan mo saan ka ba puwedeng makatulong," she added.
Garin also stressed that political differences should take a back seat to the national interest.
"Lahat 'yan regardless of who we believe or what political affiliation is, ang importante doon isa ang iniisip natin—ang Pilipinas," she said.
Duterte earlier described the President's SONA as "a waste of time" during interviews in The Hague, the Netherlands.