7.8-quake strikes Mindanao; deaths mount, injuries rise

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Regions 11 and 12 said at least 14 buildings were destroyed in General Santos City.

Rescue operations were underway at the collapsed Savemore and CPAVI Warehouse facilities in Barangay Calumpang, where authorities were searching for survivors.

Residents rush to safety

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in recent years, triggered panic across several provinces as residents scrambled for safety. Authorities rushed to assess the damage, respond to emergencies, and warn coastal communities of tsunamis.

In its advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake struck at 7:37 a.m. with its epicenter located about 32 kilometers southwest of Maasim, Sarangani province, at a depth of 33 kilometers.

The strongest shaking was recorded in General Santos City at Intensity VII, while instrumental measurements reached Intensity VIII in Malapatan, Sarangani. Strong to moderate tremors were also felt across South Cotabato, the Davao Region, Sultan Kudarat, parts of the Zamboanga Peninsula, and neighboring provinces.

Phivolcs warned of damage and aftershocks, urging residents to remain vigilant, avoid structurally damaged buildings, landslide-prone areas, and coastal zones, and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Blackouts, evacuations

The earthquake caused widespread power outages and forced thousands of coastal residents to evacuate.

According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), electricity was restored about an hour later in Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

However, parts of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Sarangani, South Cotabato, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat remained without power.

The Department of Energy activated its Task Force on Energy Resiliency to assess the damage to the power infrastructure and ensure an uninterrupted energy supply for rescue and relief operations.

Tsunami warning

Meanwhile, Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol urged residents to move to higher ground or farther inland after the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) warned of waves up to three meters along the Philippine coastline.

The earthquake prompted tsunami alerts in several coastal areas of Mindanao and neighboring countries.

In Barangay Sta. Clara, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, videos and reports showed flooding, damaged homes, and fishing boats displaced by tsunami waves.

The PTWC said tsunami waves could affect coastal areas of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan, and Papua New Guinea. Japan issued tsunami advisories for parts of its Pacific coastline, while Indonesia ordered evacuations in some northern coastal communities.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported aftershocks of up to magnitude-6.1.

Government response

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the immediate mobilization of government agencies following the earthquake and tsunami warnings.

“The Office of Civil Defense and the NDRRMC are coordinating disaster response and monitoring across all affected areas,” Marcos said.

He directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to preposition relief goods and prepare evacuation centers. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was placed on standby to assess the roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure and clear routes needed for rescue and relief operations.

The President likewise ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in the affected areas.

“To our kababayan in the affected provinces, please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground immediately. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind,” Marcos said.

Authorities warned that aftershocks could continue for days, as the full extent of the damage is still unknown until rescue teams are able to penetrate hard-hit areas. Families were urged to monitor official updates from Phivolcs and NDRRMC.

Flights canceled

At least 24 flights were canceled on Monday after operations were suspended at the General Santos Airport, cutting off a key gateway to southern Mindanao.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) ordered the temporary shutdown and issued a Notice to Airmen (Notam) from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. while safety inspections were conducted.

“Assessments of air navigation facilities, equipment, and operational capabilities are currently underway to ensure the continued safety and integrity of airport operations,” CAAP said.

The closure forced Cebu Pacific (CEB) and Philippine Airlines (PAL) to cancel all flights to and from General Santos.

CEB canceled 18 flights on routes between General Santos and Manila, Cebu, and Iloilo, while PAL scrapped six flights to and from Manila and Cebu.

CEB said affected passengers were notified and could opt for free rebooking, rerouting, travel fund conversion, or a full refund. PAL also offered rebooking within 60 days, travel credits and refunds.

Footage showed chaos

Videos posted to social media and verified by Agence France-Presse showed a shopping center with a Jollibee fast food restaurant reduced to rubble in General Santos City and an unoccupied school building that collapsed.

“Lord, it has really collapsed! The building has really collapsed!” someone could be heard shouting as the school toppled.

In another video verified by AFP, young schoolchildren could be seen screaming in the arms of their teachers as the quake violently shook them back and forth on the ground.

A flimsy metal structure could be seen collapsing in the background as the video uploaded to the school’s official Facebook page ended. The caption said no one was under the structure when it fell.

DSWD sends help

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said DSWD field offices in Mindanao were directed to immediately coordinate with local government units and provide assistance to the affected families.

More than 1.1-million family food packs were available across Mindanao, while 4.7-million packs were prepositioned nationwide.

The agency’s Quick Response Teams were activated, with social workers ready for deployment and mobile command centers and mobile kitchens on standby.

DepEd deploys engineers, suspends classes

The Department of Education said classes at all levels in affected areas have been suspended due to the earthquake and continuing aftershocks.

Preliminary reports said a building at Matanao National High School in Davao del Sur had collapsed.