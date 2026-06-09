MBLT-8 conducts earthquake drill, safety lecture in Ilocos Norte school

The Marine Battalion Landing Team-8 (MBLT-8), under the 4th Marine Brigade, conducted an earthquake drill and disaster preparedness lecture at Currimao National High School in Ilocos Norte on 9 June, reinforcing efforts to promote safety awareness and emergency readiness among students and educators.

The activity aimed to equip participants with essential knowledge and practical skills needed to respond effectively during earthquakes and other emergencies. Prior to the drill, MBLT-8 personnel delivered an informative lecture on earthquake awareness, highlighting the importance of understanding potential hazards, following proper safety protocols, and maintaining composure during disaster situations.