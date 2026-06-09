MBLT-8 conducts earthquake drill, safety lecture in Ilocos Norte school

The Marine Battalion Landing Team-8 (MBLT-8), under the 4th Marine Brigade, conducted an earthquake drill and disaster preparedness lecture at Currimao National High School in Ilocos Norte on 9 June, reinforcing efforts to promote safety awareness and emergency readiness among students and educators.
The activity aimed to equip participants with essential knowledge and practical skills needed to respond effectively during earthquakes and other emergencies. Prior to the drill, MBLT-8 personnel delivered an informative lecture on earthquake awareness, highlighting the importance of understanding potential hazards, following proper safety protocols, and maintaining composure during disaster situations.
Students and faculty members actively participated in the simulation exercise, which demonstrated appropriate response procedures before, during, and after an earthquake. The drill also emphasized the value of preparedness and coordinated action in minimizing risks and protecting lives.
The initiative forms part of the Philippine Marine Corps’ continuing support for community-based disaster risk reduction and management programs, particularly in educational institutions where preparedness plays a critical role in safeguarding young learners and school personnel.
MBLT-8 reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening public awareness on disaster preparedness, fostering resilience among communities, and supporting efforts to build a safer and more disaster-ready society.