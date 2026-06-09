Marines join oil spill response in Ilocos Norte

The Philippine Coast Guard said the vessel, which was carrying gravel and manned by a 15-member crew, was reported beached at around 6:20 a.m. on 8 June. Most crew members were safely disembarked, while three officers remained on board to monitor the vessel as authorities assessed its condition and coordinated refloating operations.

MBLT-8, the Bureau of Fire Protection, local government units and other agencies focused on preventing the spread of oil contamination and protecting nearby coastal communities and marine ecosystems. Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said monitoring and environmental protection measures remain in place as authorities work to safely recover the vessel.