Marcos orders disaster response as earthquake triggers Mindanao tsunami warning

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday ordered relevant agencies to act immediately as a strong offshore earthquake near Sarangani prompted a tsunami warning across several coastal provinces in Mindanao.
In an official statement, Marcos also ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in affected areas of Mindanao until further notice, emphasizing the priority of public safety. The Department of Education (DepEd) is coordinating with local government units regarding implementation.
The Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) are currently organizing response operations and continuous monitoring in affected areas, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which has been instructed to provide relief goods and ensure that evacuation centers are ready for displaced residents.
Marcos also urged residents in coastal communities to remain cautious of tsunami warnings and move to higher ground immediately.
“The national government is moving, and we will not leave Mindanao behind,” Marcos said.