Joel Torre joins star-studded Asian thriller ‘KiDnap Game’

Veteran Filipino actor Joel Torre is set to appear in the upcoming multinational thriller KiDnap Game, a large-scale Asian drama featuring some of the region’s biggest stars.
The series, scheduled to premiere on Channel A in October, is a collaboration among production companies from South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, with plans for a simultaneous release across 18 regions worldwide.
Headlining the drama is Lee Joon Gi (Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Flower of Evil), who plays Han Gi Joo, a former doctor drawn into a dangerous fight to save his visually impaired daughter after becoming involved in a deadly kidnapping case.
Torre will portray Miguel, a Manila taxi driver forced into the deadly competition in hopes of saving his kidnapped grandchild.
Joining him is Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, known among Korean drama fans for Wanderlust. He takes on the role of elite detective Nii de Toshiro, a man willing to risk everything amid the escalating crisis.
Hong Kong entertainer Stanley Yau, a member of boy group Mirror, has also been announced as part of the ensemble cast.
Taiwanese actress Alice Ko, recognized for the hit drama Some Day or One Day, also joins the cast as Christina, an influencer whose husband becomes one of the kidnapping victims.
KiDnap Game revolves around a horrifying series of kidnappings that simultaneously unfold across seven Asian cities, including Tokyo, Seoul, Manila, Bangkok, Taipei, Singapore and Naha. As panic spreads worldwide, the victims’ families receive a chilling message informing them that they have been selected to participate in a deadly “kidnap game,” where each person is assigned a mission and only one loved one can ultimately survive.
Blending psychological suspense, survival drama and international intrigue, the series follows the contestants as they are pushed to their limits in a brutal fight to save the people they love.