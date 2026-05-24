Joel Torre joins star-studded Asian thriller ‘KiDnap Game’

Veteran Filipino actor Joel Torre is set to appear in the upcoming multinational thriller KiDnap Game, a large-scale Asian drama featuring some of the region’s biggest stars.

The series, scheduled to premiere on Channel A in October, is a collaboration among production companies from South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, with plans for a simultaneous release across 18 regions worldwide.

Headlining the drama is Lee Joon Gi (Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Flower of Evil), who plays Han Gi Joo, a former doctor drawn into a dangerous fight to save his visually impaired daughter after becoming involved in a deadly kidnapping case.