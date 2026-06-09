Girl's courage leads to arrest of grandfather, father in Manila abuse case

Police Station 6 officers arrested the girl's 57-year-old maternal grandfather at around 11:30 a.m. for alleged acts of lasciviousness and violations of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and the Anti-Rape Law.

Later that evening, at around 10 p.m., authorities also arrested the victim's 37-year-old biological father for alleged violations of Republic Act 7610 and the Anti-Rape Law.

According to investigators, the child reported waking up in the early hours of 8 June to find her grandfather allegedly touching her inappropriately. During an interview with authorities, she disclosed that the abuse had allegedly begun when she was 10 years old and recalled at least four incidents involving her grandfather.

She also alleged that her father had sexually abused her on at least five occasions beginning in 2024, with the most recent incident occurring on 27 May 2026.

Police said the victim had remained silent for years out of fear and because she lived in the same household as the two suspects. Her decision to seek help prompted authorities to notify her mother and immediately launch operations that resulted in the arrests.

The suspects are now under police custody, and appropriate charges will be filed before the Manila City Prosecutor's Office.