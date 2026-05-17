3-year-old boy dies in Pangasinan; grandfather under investigation

PANGASINAN — Investigators from the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO) launched a deeper probe following the death of a three-year-old boy in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, on 14 May 2026.
Authorities reported that the child died from injuries allegedly inflicted by his grandfather. Police officials said legal procedures are currently underway to ensure accountability for the incident.
The PPO reminded the public of the collective responsibility of communities to report child abuse and neglect, emphasizing that early intervention can prevent similar tragedies.
“Ang pananahimik sa pang-aabuso sa bata ay maaaring magbunga ng trahedyang hindi na maibabalik. Kapag may nakikitang banta sa kaligtasan ng isang bata, huwag ipasawalang-bahala — kumilos, magsumbong, at tumulong, sapagkat ang bawat batang mapoprotektahan ay isang inosenteng buhay at kinabukasang dapat pangalagaan,” the police said.
The PPO reiterated its commitment to addressing crimes against children. The agency advised the public that emergency assistance and reports may be directed to its hotline numbers, 0917-148-9938 and 0998-598-5092, or through the national emergency hotline by dialing 911.