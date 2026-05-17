3-year-old boy dies in Pangasinan; grandfather under investigation

PANGASINAN — Investigators from the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO) launched a deeper probe following the death of a three-year-old boy in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, on 14 May 2026.

Authorities reported that the child died from injuries allegedly inflicted by his grandfather. Police officials said legal procedures are currently underway to ensure accountability for the incident.

The PPO reminded the public of the collective responsibility of communities to report child abuse and neglect, emphasizing that early intervention can prevent similar tragedies.