Woman nabbed hours after viral Taguig child abuse video sparks outrage



Investigators said several residents attempted to intervene during the altercation, but the suspect allegedly turned her anger toward the toddler and repeatedly struck the child, causing injuries.



The assault was caught on video and quickly spread online, reaching barangay officials and local police authorities.



Responding officers immediately rescued the child and brought the victim to Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for medical treatment and examination.



By 3 p.m. the same day, Taguig police had tracked down and arrested the suspect in a follow-up operation.



Authorities said the woman was informed of the reason for her arrest and her constitutional rights before being taken into police custody pending inquest proceedings before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.





