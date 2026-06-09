Gatchalian junks Senate power-sharing talk

“There is only one Senate President. Power sharing is not possible, as only one person was elected,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, Gatchalian underscored that efforts to assist communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao are being carried out by the entire Senate, not just members of the majority bloc.

The secretary also noted that the chamber remains focused on providing aid to affected residents and coordinating with government agencies to determine vital needs on the ground.

“Our focus right now is helping our fellow citizens in Mindanao, assessing the situation on the ground, and reviewing our available financial allocations,” Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian revealed that lawmakers are continuing to evaluate available government resources and funding to ensure that assistance reaches the entirety of Mindanao victims.

The Senate is also coordinating with national government agencies as search, relief, rehabilitation, and rescue efforts continue in areas devastated by the earthquake.