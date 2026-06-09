Fuel supply holds steady despite Mindanao quake 

At a virtual media briefing on Tuesday, Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said fuel inventories remain adequate to meet demand, with most bulk terminals, depots, storage facilities, and retail outlets continuing normal operations despite the impact of the earthquake.

“Our priority following the earthquake has been to guarantee that our affected communities continue to have reliable access to fuel,” Garin said.

“We are working closely with industry players and local government units to fast-track safety evaluations and permit approvals so that temporarily affected facilities can safely resume operations as soon as possible. We assure the public that fuel supply remains adequate, and there is no cause for concern over shortages,” she added.

In Regions XI and XII, among the areas most affected by the quake, nearly all major downstream oil facilities remain operational following post-earthquake inspections. All fuel depots and liquefied petroleum gas refilling plants continue to operate normally.

Of the three import terminals in General Santos City, two have resumed operations, while one sustained minor damage and is undergoing repairs. The facility is expected to return to service on 11 June.

Retail fuel operations have likewise remained largely unaffected. Of the 3,298 gasoline stations operating across Regions IX, XI, and XII, only 47 remain temporarily unavailable due to minor structural damage, power interruptions, or ongoing safety assessments.

Meanwhile, power restoration has already been completed in several communities, while damage assessments and repairs continue across generation, transmission, and distribution facilities.

South Cotabato I Electric Cooperative has returned to normal operations, while restoration work continues in portions of Davao del Sur and South Cotabato still experiencing partial outages.

The DOE said it has mobilized personnel on the ground alongside the National Electrification Administration, electric cooperatives, and distribution utilities to accelerate repairs and prioritize power restoration for hospitals, evacuation centers, water facilities, communications systems, and other critical infrastructure.

Despite damage to several power facilities, including generating units in Malita and Sarangani and portions of the transmission network serving General Santos City, authorities said restoration activities are progressing and sufficient fuel supply remains available to support recovery efforts.