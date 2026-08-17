The June figure also marked a 10.7 percent rebound from the previous month’s 12-month low. Money transfers coursed through banks and other formal channels totaled $2.713 billion in May, slightly below the $2.718 billion recorded in April and the weakest monthly inflow since May 2025.

Personal remittances, which include cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, also increased in June, reaching $3.39 billion, up 1.8 percent from $3.33 billion a year earlier. From January to June, personal remittances totaled $19.12 billion, 2.4 percent higher than the $18.67 billion recorded in the first half of 2025. Seasonally adjusted personal remittances also increased during the month.

The BSP said continued growth in remittance inflows helped support recipient households’ income and spending, contributing to overall domestic demand.

The United States remained the largest source of cash remittances during the first half, accounting for 39.4 percent of total inflows. Singapore followed with 7.2 percent, Saudi Arabia with 6.3 percent, Japan with 5.1 percent, the United Kingdom with 4.8 percent, the United Arab Emirates with 4.4 percent, Canada with 3.3 percent, Qatar with 3 percent, Taiwan and South Korea with 2.8 percent each, while other countries accounted for 21 percent.

Among land-based workers, the US accounted for 41.7 percent of cash remittances, followed by Saudi Arabia at 7.8 percent, Singapore at 6.3 percent, the UAE at 4.5 percent and the UK at 4.7 percent. For sea-based workers, the US accounted for 30.4 percent, followed by Singapore at 10.6 percent and Japan at 7.6 percent.