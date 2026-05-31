Photos

51st Anniversary celebration of Philippines-China diplomatic relations in Pasay City

Pasay City residents receive free medical and dental check-ups during the Handog Pagmamahal Outreach Mission at the Cuneta Astrodome, 31 May 2026. The initiative was jointly organized by the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association Inc., the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the Philippines, the Filipino-Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Inc., and the Pasay City gThe event marks the 51st Anniversary of Philippines-China Diplomatic Relations and Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day.