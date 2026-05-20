DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Balana named 2026 Icon of Change International awardee

The Icons of Change is a global recognition platform honoring changemakers and innovators across various sectors worldwide. The organization cited Balana’s “outstanding 40-year career marked by uncompromising integrity, investigative excellence, and transformative public service.”

Balana served as a news and investigative reporter for the Philippine Daily Inquirer for 32 years before becoming associate editor of the DAILY TRIBUNE, where she continues to write her opinion column “Open Minded” every Thursday.

She also held key government communication posts, including chief editor of the Presidential News Desk at the Presidential Communications Office in Malacañang Palace, and division chief and supervising editor at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

As a public relations and strategic communications consultant, Balana advised agencies such as the Bureau of Customs and the Department of the Interior and Local Government on institutional messaging, transparency initiatives, and crisis communications.

A Mass Communications graduate with a master’s degree in Journalism from Ateneo de Manila University, Balana was also a Konrad Adenauer Asian Center for Journalism scholar and completed specialized certifications in digital publishing and social media.

Her international recognitions include the United States State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in 2009, the East Asia Regional Media Program, the ILO Communicating Labor Rights Fellowship in Italy in 2010, and the East-West Center Disaster Management and Resiliency Fellowship in Hawaii in 2012.

She also served as a resource speaker and media panelist for the United Nations Human Settlements Program’s Asian City Journalists Fellowship in Japan.

Balana’s journalistic work has earned several awards, including recognition as part of the Philippine Daily Inquirer Investigative Team that won Best Investigative Report at the Catholic Mass Media Awards in 2011 and 2012, as well as the DSWD Gawad Ulat Award for Balanced Reporting in 2013 and 2014.

She was also a grand finalist in the Mitsubishi Awards for Journalism in Asia and the Jaime V. Ongpin Awards for Excellence in Journalism.

“For her exemplary and sustained leadership in advancing Sustainable Development Goal 16 through distinguished investigative journalism, strategic public communications, institutional transparency, and ethical media practice in the Philippines, Cynthia D. Balana is proudly recognized as a 2026 Icon of Change,” the organization said.

Balana’s fellow awardees include Emmy Award-winning journalist Pauleen Le, BAFTA Award-winning journalist Chris Rodgers, BBC international affairs correspondent Mike Thompson, former News Corp Australia executive producer Nadine Haynes, former Bloomberg Television anchor Bernard Lo, former Netflix Asia-Pacific communications vice president Amy Kunrojpanya, Nanyang Technological University professor Erick Lansard, The Globe and Mail European bureau chief Eric Reguly, Pathways to Peace president David Wick, Rotary International director Tom Gump, Rotary International board director Virpi Honkala, Rotary International global initiatives supervisor John Mark Hanes, and Rotary International board member Brian Rusch.

The awarding ceremony is scheduled on 5 December 2026.