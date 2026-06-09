Clark unveils marker to honor Pinatubo legacy in Pampanga

A marker was unveiled at the Clark Freeport Zone on 9 June, commemorating the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo as well as the transformation of the former US military base into a bustling economic zone.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, and Former President and Pampanga Second District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo led the ceremony held at the Clark Parade Grounds, 35 years after Mt. Pinatubo’s 1991 eruption.

During her speech, Devanadera said Clark’s transformation from a devastated military base into a thriving hub shows how resilience, sound policy, and leadership can turn disaster into opportunity.

The CDC chief emphasized that the eruption and the conversion of Clark Air Base paved the way for Clark’s rise as gateway to the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC).