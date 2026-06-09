Clark unveils marker to honor Pinatubo legacy in Pampanga

A marker was unveiled at the Clark Freeport Zone on 9 June, commemorating the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo as well as the transformation of the former US military base into a bustling economic zone.
Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, and Former President and Pampanga Second District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo led the ceremony held at the Clark Parade Grounds, 35 years after Mt. Pinatubo’s 1991 eruption.
During her speech, Devanadera said Clark’s transformation from a devastated military base into a thriving hub shows how resilience, sound policy, and leadership can turn disaster into opportunity.
The CDC chief emphasized that the eruption and the conversion of Clark Air Base paved the way for Clark’s rise as gateway to the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC).
Congresswoman Arroyo recalled how science, government, and community action saved lives and helped families rebuild.
The marker unveiled at Clark Parade Grounds memorializes Pinatubo’s global impact, honors scientists of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) and the US Geological Survey (USGS), and reminds communities of the continuing need for vigilance and preparedness.
Organized by Holy Angel University–Center for Kapampangan Studies and PHIVOLCS, the rites featured wreath‑laying, the unveiling of the historical marker, and resilience talks.
Mount Pinatubo is an active stratovolcano straddling the provinces of Zambales, Tarlac, and Pampanga in Central Luzon. Famously known for its cataclysmic 1991 eruption—the second-largest of the 20th century—its massive collapsed caldera now holds a stunning, emerald-hued crater lake.
Today, Mount Pinatubo has transformed into one of the Philippines' most popular adventure destinations.