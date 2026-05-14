Marcos inspects state-of-the-art government healthcare facility in Clark

Aside from the residents of the province of Pampanga, the said state-of-the-art government healthcare facility is expected to serve more than 151,500 employees, business locators, and investors operating within the Clark Freeport Zone.

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, members of the House of Representatives, mayors from various local government units in Pampanga, accompanied President Marcos during his visit and inspection of the medical facility.

Officials from key government agencies including the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), PhilHealth, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH), and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) were also present during the event.

According to the Provincial Government, the hospital was formally inaugurated and blessed on April 29, 2026. This marked another milestone in the LGU’s continuing efforts to provide accessible, quality, and specialized healthcare services to Kapampangans and neighboring provinces in Central Luzon.

PPH-Clark is the first government hospital established within the Clark Freeport Zone, and was developed by the Provincial Government of Pampanga in partnership with national government agencies and stakeholders.

The facility is situated on a 9,259-square meter property made available through a usufruct agreement with the Clark Development Corporation (CDC).

The construction of the hospital amounted to P601.74 million, funded through the combined support of the Provincial Government of Pampanga (P246.86 million), the Department of Health (P210 million), and PAGCOR (P100 million). The BCDA also allocated P44.88 million to improve accessibility to the facility.

In addition, the Provincial Government allocated P115.49 million for the procurement of medical equipment and hospital systems, while various partner agencies contributed P140.57 million worth of additional medical equipment and supplies through donations.

Built in accordance with Department of Health standards for Level II hospitals, PPH-Clark is equipped with modern medical technology and advanced diagnostic capabilities, including X-ray machines, CT scan units, endoscopy systems, and mammogram equipment.

The hospital will offer comprehensive healthcare services, including Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYNE), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), alongside ancillary services such as radiology, laboratory, pulmonary, cardiovascular, dental, and dietary services. According to PhilHealth, the hospital also has an ongoing application for accreditation as a YAKAP facility.

The three-storey facility has a total bed capacity of 143, consisting of 17 private rooms, 16 semi-private rooms, and 110 ward beds.

Beyond healthcare delivery, the hospital is also expected to contribute to employment generation and economic growth in the province.

Once fully operational, PPH-Clark is projected to create approximately 401 employment opportunities for Kapampangans.

The establishment of the Pampanga Provincial Hospital–Clark reflects the Provincial Government’s continuing commitment to strengthening public healthcare systems and improving the quality of life of every Kapampangan.