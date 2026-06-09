Cebu Pacific bags top Tambuli honors for purpose-driven campaigns

The airline was named Marketing Team of the Year for its "Fly to Your Happy Philippines" campaign and also won a Grand Prix in the Builders of Society – Arts, Culture, and Heritage category and a Silver Award in the Builders of Society – Tambuli Origins category for its "Flight Patterns" initiative.

Organized by the University of Asia and the Pacific, the annual awards recognize brands and organizations that combine business success with positive social impact.

"Since the beginning, Cebu Pacific's vision has always been to help build a stronger Philippines by connecting communities, celebrating cultures, and creating opportunities through travel," said Candice Iyog, the airline's chief marketing and customer experience officer. "We thank our partners for helping us bring this vision to life through campaigns that put the Philippines on the global tourism map."

The Marketing Team of the Year award recognizes teams that demonstrate excellence in developing and executing purpose-driven campaigns. Led by marketing director Michelle Eve De Guzman, Cebu Pacific's marketing team became only the second recipient of the award since the category was introduced last year.

Its winning "Fly to Your Happy Philippines" campaign used traveler insights from different countries to showcase the diverse experiences visitors can enjoy in the Philippines. As part of the initiative, Cebu Pacific became the first Philippine company to take over Dubai's Burj Khalifa with a "Fly to Happy, Fly to the Philippines" lights-and-sound display.

The campaign also featured activations at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Seongsu in Seoul, and Orchard Road in Singapore, highlighting Filipino hospitality and the country's tourist destinations to international audiences across Cebu Pacific's 15 overseas markets.

Meanwhile, "Flight Patterns" earned the Grand Prix for Arts, Culture, and Heritage and a Silver Award in the Tambuli Origins category for celebrating traditional Filipino weaving.

The campaign introduced scannable QR codes on billboards, airport installations, and magazines, allowing travelers to explore the stories behind five indigenous weaving traditions: Binakol of Ilocos Norte, Ramit of Occidental Mindoro, Hablon of Iloilo, Patadyong of Antique, and Tennun of Basilan.

Developed in partnership with the Department of Tourism and the Department of Science and Technology's Philippine Textile Research Institute, the initiative aimed to deepen appreciation for local artisans and preserve Philippine cultural identity.

The latest recognition adds to Cebu Pacific's growing list of Tambuli Awards achievements. In 2024, Iyog was named Chief Marketing Officer of the Year for leading the airline's purpose-driven marketing efforts.