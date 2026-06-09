Castro rejects ‘hero’ label for ex-bodyguards

Even as senators aligned with the Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano bloc, particularly Sen. Robin Padilla, described the 18 so-called ex-Marines as heroes, Malacañang press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro dismissed their testimonies as “basura” (garbage).

“Basura. They even said that they were hauling garbage. So these kinds of statements, which have been questioned—like why it is their lawyer speaking and not the 18 loaders or ‘maleta boys’—will not hold up in court,” she said.

Castro pointed to several inconsistencies in the affidavit of the 18, including the removal of Sen. Loren Legarda’s name due to an alleged error, and the inclusion of Rep. Leila de Lima in the list of officials who supposedly received luggage filled with cash even though she was not a lawmaker at the time.

“These kinds of changing statements will not withstand careful court scrutiny,” Castro said.

“From this alone, we can see what kinds of stories are being made [up] just to destroy others,” she added.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo earlier criticized the 18 ex-bodyguards of fugitive former representative Zaldy Co, saying they should not be called heroes for their alleged role in transporting kickbacks, calling them “kargadors” (porters) instead.