Armscor rebounds, eyes expansion after tariff setback

Speaking at a press conference in Marikina City on Tuesday, Armscor President and CEO Lt. Col. Gina Marie Angangco said 2026 marks the company's recovery year, buoyed by increasing interest from foreign buyers and potential manufacturing partnerships.

"This is a recovery year, but our markets keep on increasing. Last April, we attended the Defense Services Show in Malaysia, the biggest defense show in Southeast Asia, and many countries talked to us and continued to talk to us as they are very interested in supplying them with ammunition. Some of them are also interested in us setting up manufacturing plants in their country, similar to the operation we did in Montana, USA," Angangco said.

Armscor was forced to lay off hundreds of workers last year after a 19 percent tariff imposed by the United States affected exports, particularly to its largest market.

According to Angangco, the company benefited from a US Supreme Court ruling that declared the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act unlawful, allowing affected businesses to recover payments.

"Since the ruling deemed the tariff illegal, the government paid us back. The US only gave 10 percent tariff until 27 July," she said, adding that the company hopes no new tariff measures will be introduced.

She said the company's workforce has returned to roughly 1,000 employees as previously laid-off workers have been rehired.

Despite logistical challenges brought by tensions in the Middle East, Armscor diversified its supply chain to minimize disruptions and is now pushing preparedness initiatives through its Tactical Survival and Arms Expo.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company is studying several sites in Luzon to complement its crowded Marikina facility.

Armscor has also expanded its product portfolio beyond pistols and revolvers to include rifles following eased regulations on civilian rifle ownership.

The company is likewise partnering with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to establish a gunsmithing school in Fortune, Marikina City.

"And we have a lot of interest from individuals, military, police, and all because they all want to know how to properly service their firearms and do it scientifically. We already have the curriculum, and we are already in the stage of training the trainers," Angangco said.