Axelum profit surges 94% to P267M despite global headwinds

Gross profit rose 15 percent to P570 million, while gross margin expanded to 24 percent.

“Coming off a high base in 2025, we still managed to demonstrate growth despite an increasingly challenging operating environment,” Axelum president and chief operating officer Henry J. Raperoga said.

White meat exports continued to drive growth, with sales to North America up 16 percent and Australia up 53 percent.

Sales to Asia more than doubled due to new customer accounts and a growing order book. Domestic sales inched up 2 percent as newly launched products gained traction across retail and online channels.

To sustain growth, Axelum said it will continue product development and consumer expansion while improving operational efficiency through tighter inventory management, streamlined processes, and optimized resource use.

“We feel the broader consequences of the Middle East conflict, particularly its disruptive effects on the pricing fundamentals for commodities and ocean freight. Given sustained demand, we shall employ a more tactical approach to capital programming to seize value-accretive opportunities and withstand prolonged uncertainty,” Raperoga added.

Despite external pressures, Axelum ended the quarter with P3.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, a current ratio of 4.2, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, highlighting what it described as a strong liquidity position and minimal gearing.