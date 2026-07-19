Recently launched at Divine Grace Medical Center, the Médico Concierge Kiosk is also available as a mobile app for easy access to hospital services anytime, anywhere.

Beyond the hospital visit, patients can continue managing their healthcare through the Mount Grace Patient Portal, extending care beyond discharge. Guided by the promise of "One Portal. Better Care.", the secure online platform provides 24/7 access to laboratory and diagnostic results, medical records, and health education resources. Patients can also request medical records and HMO Letters of Authorization (LOAs) online, with additional services such as medical certificates and clinical abstracts to be introduced soon. The portal also allows patients to monitor important health information and stay engaged in their long-term wellness.

Currently available at Fe Del Mundo Medical Center, the Mount Grace Patient Portal, together with the Médico Concierge Kiosk, will be rolled out across all Mount Grace Hospitals.

By integrating digital innovation with compassionate care, the Médico Concierge Kiosk and Mount Grace Patient Portal empower patients with greater convenience, accessibility, and continuity of care—reinforcing Mount Grace Hospitals' commitment to a better healthcare experience.