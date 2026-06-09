ArenaPlus ambassador Kenneth Llover undeterred after 1st pro defeat

NAGOYA, Japan – Filipino boxer Kenneth Llover suffered his first professional defeat after dropping a split-decision loss to undefeated American Michael Angeletti in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title eliminator on Saturday, June 6, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname.

Two judges scored the bout 116-111 and 115-112 in favor of Angeletti, who extended his perfect record to 15-0. The third judge saw the fight 115-112 for the 24-year-old Cavite native, whose own unbeaten streak ended at 17-0.

Despite the setback, Llover remained optimistic about his future in the sport, viewing the loss as a crucial learning experience.

“Sa’kin naman po, yung pagkatalo is part ng boxing yan. Kumbaga yung pagkatalo natural yan sa champion, natural na pagdadaanan yang mga bagay. Diyan ka magiging matibay,” said the ArenaPlus ambassador after the fight.