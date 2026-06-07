Llover learns lesson

NAGOYA, Japan — Kenneth Llover left for home on Sunday not a broken man but a changed one.

“This was a tough lesson that he learned,” his chief handler Gerry Peñalosa said while members of Team Llover was getting ready for the short bus ride to the nearby Chubu Centrair Airport.

Peñalosa was of course heartbroken by Llover’s decision loss to Michael Angeletti in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title elimination bout at the Aichi Sky Expo on Saturday.