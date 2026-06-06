Llover loses IBF title elimination fight

TOKONAME, Japan — Kenneth Llover entered his world bantamweight title elimination match against Michael Angeletti of the United States on Saturday thinking that his tank was full.

But the fancied Filipino southpaw was surprised to learn that his tank — though filled to the brim before the opening bell — had a leak.

The tank wasn’t just dripping’ it was gushing.

In the end, two of the three judges at the Aichi Sky Expo awarded Angeletti the right to challenge for the International Boxing Federation bantamweight throne of Mexican Jose Salas Reyes.