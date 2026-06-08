‘Dink-dependence Day’ draws powerhouse field

The 57-year-old Regio, who represents the Cainta Greenland Pickleball Club, said he will take a break from his corporate duty to join his son, Migs, in exchanging lobs against the best pickleball players in the men’s low intermediate division of this event bankrolled by ArenaPlus, Philippine Sports Commission and JC Premiere.

“I used to play thrice a week before slowing down this summer due to extreme heat. I use pickleball to relieve stress while taking a break from my corporate duties,” said the former tennis player, adding that pickleball has been a great bonding activity with his 28-year-old son.

“But since we’re joining this tournament, we decided to play more to further develop our chemistry inside the court. We know that other players are also good so we might as well train and prepare for a chance to win the title and the cash prizes.”

Regio has a good reason to prepare for this tourney that is expected to be opened by ArenaPlus chief Erick Su, Philippine Pickleball Federation president Shery Anne Cu, DAILY TRIBUNE Sports editor Julius Manicad, and Kawit Mayor Armie Aguinaldo. Meanwhile, gracing the awarding ceremony will be Senator Mark Villar, former Senator Cynthia Villar, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick Gregorio and DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez.

At stake are mouthwatering prizes of P15,000 for the champion, P10,000 for the first runner-up and P5,000 for the second runner-up on top of well-crafted trophies and medals. Prior to the medal rounds, organizers will also be raffling off round-trip airlines tickets for two to Japan as well as accommodation at any Hotel 101 property, and overnight stay for two at Okura Hotel.

Alfonso, who used to be a ball boy at the Manila Sports Club before going full time as pickleball coach, said he couldn’t wait to compete together with his student, Renz Mar Ramos, who will serve as his playing partner in the high intermediate division.

“We’re excited to play but there’s no assurance of winning,” said the 23-year-old Alfonso, who will don the colors of the Lakaw Pickleball Club.

“Even if I’m already coaching, I am paired with my student who is playing for just two months so I’m not really sure if we’re going to win it. We’ll just work hard and apply the techniques that we’re doing in training. It’s going to be hard because other players are preparing as well, but we’ll do our best to win.”

Other notable players in the star-studded field are Dink Lab Elite mainstays like Cindy Quijano, Karl Tan, Paul Rodriguez and Aaron Paul Briggs as well as Cu, who will partner with Terry Lim Sarmiento for the ICAA Pickleball Club in the women’s high intermediate division.

Backing the “Dink-dependence Day Showdown” are Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the Villar Foundation, with Aeropostale as official apparel. Also throwing support are Mama Lou’s, Pag-Ibig Funds, the Department of Finance, Cebu Pacific, Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation, Hotel 101, Okura Hotel, DITO, Pascual Laboratories, HEAD, Akari, Joola, the Bistro Group, Bioessence, Rexona, Closeup, Dove, Axe and Guevarra’s.