Mama Lou's serves up winning meals

Held Friday at The Dink Lab Elite in Kawit, Cavite, the tournament tapped the restaurant chain as its official food sponsor, serving players a spread featuring Fried Chicken Wings, Spinach & Goat's Cheese, Spaghetti Aglio Olio and its signature Mama Tea.

Mama Lou's Executive Pastry Chef Brian Eusebio said supporting the tournament was an easy decision for co-founder David Sison, who has long been an advocate of sports development.

"Sir David is very supportive of sports, not only pickleball but also golf," Eusebio told DAILY TRIBUNE.

While the brand has previously partnered with golf tournaments, Eusebio said the pickleball event marked its first venture into the rapidly growing sport.

"Knowing Sir David, he's very open. He's very open to all sports and willing to support events like this," he said.

Eusebio added that the menu was carefully selected to introduce players to some of the restaurant's most popular dishes while providing a satisfying post-match meal.

"Those choices are our bestsellers. We want people to experience the best of Mama Lou's," he said.

He also joked that the restaurant's signature drink was the perfect recovery beverage.

"You're really tired after pickleball, so if you drink our Mama Tea, you can play the whole day," he quipped.

The sponsorship carries personal meaning for Eusebio, a former collegiate athlete who served as team captain of the Lawn Tennis and Soft Tennis teams of Lyceum of the Philippines University from 2013 to 2017 before eventually taking up pickleball.

He described supporting athletes through Mama Lou's as a full-circle moment and credited Sison for fostering a culture that extends beyond the workplace.

"To have a boss like Sir David, I'm very thankful. Not only in the kitchen or the workplace, but even outside work, he really supports sports. When you tell him something, Sir David will really give," Eusebio said.