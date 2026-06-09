Aboitiz, Japan’s Archeda launch forest carbon plan

Under the partnership, Aboitiz Foundation will combine its community development and sustainability programs with Archeda’s expertise in satellite remote sensing, artificial intelligence, monitoring, reporting and verification systems, and carbon project design. Initial efforts will focus on projects aligned with the Japan-Philippines Joint Crediting Mechanism, which supports climate action under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Stronger participant in climate finance mechanisms

The collaboration comes as the Philippines, despite its rich forest ecosystems and biodiversity resources, remains underrepresented in global carbon markets. Both organizations see an opportunity to position the country as a stronger participant in climate finance mechanisms by developing projects grounded in transparency, accountability, and measurable environmental impact.

“The partnership with Archeda reflects a shared commitment to help shape the future of climate action in the Philippines through credible, high-integrity forest carbon development,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation.

She added that forest protection extends beyond climate mitigation, emphasizing its role in safeguarding watersheds, improving water security, supporting livelihoods, and strengthening long-term community resilience.