Aboitiz, Japan’s Archeda launch forest carbon plan

Aboitiz Foundation has entered into a partnership with Japan-based climate technology firm Archeda Inc. to develop satellite-powered forest carbon projects in the Philippines, aiming to strengthen the country’s participation in emerging global carbon markets while advancing climate resilience and environmental protection.
The agreement, formalized through a memorandum of understanding, sets the groundwork for joint efforts under CarbonPH to identify and develop high-integrity forest carbon projects. These initiatives are expected to help unlock the Philippines’ natural capital while supporting sustainable development goals through science-based and verifiable environmental solutions.
Under the partnership, Aboitiz Foundation will combine its community development and sustainability programs with Archeda’s expertise in satellite remote sensing, artificial intelligence, monitoring, reporting and verification systems, and carbon project design. Initial efforts will focus on projects aligned with the Japan-Philippines Joint Crediting Mechanism, which supports climate action under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
Stronger participant in climate finance mechanisms
The collaboration comes as the Philippines, despite its rich forest ecosystems and biodiversity resources, remains underrepresented in global carbon markets. Both organizations see an opportunity to position the country as a stronger participant in climate finance mechanisms by developing projects grounded in transparency, accountability, and measurable environmental impact.
“The partnership with Archeda reflects a shared commitment to help shape the future of climate action in the Philippines through credible, high-integrity forest carbon development,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation.
She added that forest protection extends beyond climate mitigation, emphasizing its role in safeguarding watersheds, improving water security, supporting livelihoods, and strengthening long-term community resilience.